Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,127 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,210. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $128.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

