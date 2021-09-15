Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 41,067 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9,927.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 22,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWI opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

