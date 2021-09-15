Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Safehold worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Safehold by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Safehold by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after buying an additional 45,716 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 9.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $95.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.59.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,400 shares of company stock worth $14,621,046. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.