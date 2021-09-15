Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,091 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after buying an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $105,060,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $139,654,000 after buying an additional 454,679 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $22,462,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

