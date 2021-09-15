Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at $4,544,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 19.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 40,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at $502,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNNE. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CNNE opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.83. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

