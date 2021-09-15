Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 37,773 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in CAE by 161.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 305.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,765 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 68.9% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,971,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,158,000 after acquiring an additional 803,945 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CAE by 13.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after acquiring an additional 496,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 5,037.2% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 502,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 492,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

