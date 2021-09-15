Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,538,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,867,000 after purchasing an additional 896,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,910,000 after purchasing an additional 446,113 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,773,000 after purchasing an additional 837,037 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Steelcase by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,319,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 311,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. Steelcase Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 111.54%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

