EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,835,000 after buying an additional 661,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 935.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after buying an additional 342,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after buying an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,505,609 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $622.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $589.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.83 and a 12 month high of $648.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

