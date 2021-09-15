EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

NYSE EPAM opened at $622.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $648.72. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

In other news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,609. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.