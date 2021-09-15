Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target Increased to GBX 98 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 98 ($1.28) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EQLS stock opened at GBX 62 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. Equals Group has a 12 month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 64 ($0.84). The company has a market capitalization of £111.16 million and a P/E ratio of -15.90.

In other Equals Group news, insider Christopher Bones purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £2,070 ($2,704.47). Also, insider Richard Cooper purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £28,670 ($37,457.54).

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

