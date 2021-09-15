Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Get Equillium alerts:

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.61. Equillium has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $11.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares in the company, valued at $101,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equillium by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 629,123 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the first quarter valued at about $1,817,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the second quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equillium by 31.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.