Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 688.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equinor ASA.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQNR. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after buying an additional 767,227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,731,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQNR traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.39. 130,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinor ASA (EQNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.