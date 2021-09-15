Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

Several research firms have commented on EQNR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE EQNR opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of -101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 76.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

