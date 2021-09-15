Ergo (ERG) Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.85 or 0.00037175 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $571.26 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,002.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,537.51 or 0.07369441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.73 or 0.00384831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.74 or 0.01357719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00122038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.00545384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.56 or 0.00561552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00328716 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

