Eric J. Finnsson Sells 6,965 Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $21,521.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EAST stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.69. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 145.50% and a negative net margin of 14.83%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAST. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Eastside Distilling by 598.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 223,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 197,410 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 386,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

