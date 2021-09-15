Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $324.46 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $186.30 and a one year high of $337.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.42. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.