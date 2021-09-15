Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,866 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,567 shares of company stock worth $628,562. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $168.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

