Ethic Inc. Acquires 3,559 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 5.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 275.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 43.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 23,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Garmin to $171.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.04.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $169.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.