Ethic Inc. Acquires 5,205 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,210,000 after buying an additional 185,826 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,187,000 after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,179,000 after purchasing an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.40. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

