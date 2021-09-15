Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,010 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,954 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $292.28 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.01 and a 200 day moving average of $230.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.