Ethic Inc. Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.39. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

