Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 25.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

