Ethic Inc. Purchases 2,841 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 152,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 73,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 279,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

