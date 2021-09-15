Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $861,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

VIAC opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.