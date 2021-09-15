European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EWCZ. Truist Financial started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

