Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 87.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVLO stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $362.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.29. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

EVLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Evelo Biosciences Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

