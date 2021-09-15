EvenCoin (EVN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $176,260.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $61,793.40 and $176,260.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.53 or 0.00763417 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001471 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.33 or 0.01217866 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000054 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.