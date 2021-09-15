EvidenZ 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8,997.00 (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $8,997.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00065159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00148993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.73 or 0.00809327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046676 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,175,698 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

