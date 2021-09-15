ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.34

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.34 and last traded at $124.59, with a volume of 820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.94.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.12 per share, with a total value of $267,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,420.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 776.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 56,557 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 128,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ExlService by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

