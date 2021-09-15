Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report sales of $2.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.02 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $199,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,626,182 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.61.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

