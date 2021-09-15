FairGame 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.22 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One FairGame coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $2.22 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002100 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006074 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00061677 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.