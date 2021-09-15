FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.60. 90,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.43. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $230.27 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.52.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.