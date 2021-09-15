FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Reduced by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.52.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $255.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $230.27 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

