Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 5.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 52,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,356,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 3.01.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
