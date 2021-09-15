Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 5.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shares dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 52,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,356,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 3.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,482,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 4,070,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 298,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 289,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 570,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

