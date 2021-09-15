Financial Analysis: Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) versus Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) and Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Catalent shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Catalent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Catalent and Intellipharmaceutics International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent $4.00 billion 5.90 $529.00 million $2.80 49.34 Intellipharmaceutics International $1.40 million 2.88 -$3.39 million N/A N/A

Catalent has higher revenue and earnings than Intellipharmaceutics International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Catalent and Intellipharmaceutics International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent 0 1 9 0 2.90 Intellipharmaceutics International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Catalent currently has a consensus price target of $140.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.92%. Given Catalent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Catalent is more favorable than Intellipharmaceutics International.

Profitability

This table compares Catalent and Intellipharmaceutics International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent 14.26% 14.28% 5.93% Intellipharmaceutics International N/A N/A -66.03%

Volatility and Risk

Catalent has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellipharmaceutics International has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Catalent beats Intellipharmaceutics International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules or softgels, as well as large-scale production of oral solid dose forms for pharmaceutical and consumer health markets, and supporting ancillary services. The Biologics segment develops and produces biologic cell-line, cell therapy, and viral vector gene therapy; formulation for parenteral dose forms, which include prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules. The Oral and Speciality Delivery segment consists of advanced formulation of a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions. The Clinical Supply Services segment involves packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management f

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder; Keppra XR, a levetiracetam extended-release tablet for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Glucophage XR, a metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablet that treats type 2 diabetes; and Effexor XR, a venlafaxine hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat depression. It also provides Seroquel XR, a quetiapine fumarate extended-release tablet for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorders; Pristiq, a desvenlafaxine extended-release tablet to treat depression; and Regabatin XR and Lyrica, a pregabalin extended-release capsule for the management of neuropathic pain. In addition, the company offers Protonix, a pantoprazole sodium delayed-release tablet to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease; Lamictal XR, a lamotrigine extended release tablet to treat epilepsy; Oleptro, a trazodone hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. Further, it is developing Oxycodone ER, an extended release tablet for relief of pain. The company has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

