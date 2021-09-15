Financial Architects Inc Has $5.29 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $155.37. The company had a trading volume of 84,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,938. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.51 and its 200 day moving average is $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.