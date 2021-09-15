Financial Architects Inc Has $8.23 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 386,377 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

