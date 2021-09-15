Financial Architects Inc Purchases 538 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 238.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.15. 1,239,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,776,973. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $382.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.