Financial Architects Inc Sells 10,747 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,869 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 585,917 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,607 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,581,000 after buying an additional 399,056 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after buying an additional 345,397 shares during the period.

SCHO stock remained flat at $$51.25 during trading on Wednesday. 305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,560. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27.

