Financial Architects Inc Sells 65 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 79.1% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $491.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,957. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $492.15 and a 200-day moving average of $489.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

