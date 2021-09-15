Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) EVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. Buys 500 Shares

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) EVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $14,725.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FISI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. 451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,244. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $467.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 738,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 337,092 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

