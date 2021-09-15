Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Equities researchers at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS FCMGF opened at $11.71 on Monday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

