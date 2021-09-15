Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Equities researchers at TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS FCMGF opened at $11.71 on Monday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.
About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment
