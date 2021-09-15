First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Holdings Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of First American Financial worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $71.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FAF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

