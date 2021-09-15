First Bank & Trust Has $36,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

First Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Welltower were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.45.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

