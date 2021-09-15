First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) Short Interest Down 74.0% in August

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the August 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:FHS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,704. First High-School Education Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group during the second quarter worth $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First High-School Education Group during the first quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

