First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $196,000 Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 96.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stephens lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

