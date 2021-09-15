First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $212,000 Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $19,428,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 276.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after buying an additional 1,114,347 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after buying an additional 757,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $10,153,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth about $7,155,000.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

