First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $217,000 Stock Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Euronav by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Euronav stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.35 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on EURN shares. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

