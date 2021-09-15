First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 778.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the second quarter worth $546,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 5.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $156.89 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.26 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.47.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. On average, analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

PSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

