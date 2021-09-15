First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 310 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,368,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $99.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

